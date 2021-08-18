Career Offender sentenced to 15 years for being a felon with a firearm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Kenneth Apt, 53, of Fort Wayne was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady upon his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Apt was sentenced to 180 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, the DOJ said.

According to documents in this case, Apt was traveling northbound near downtown Fort Wayne on Sept. 27, 2019 when his Ford pickup truck left the roadway, hit and knocked over two city light poles. When Fort Wayne Police Department officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they saw the Ford pickup truck on the side of the road and an unconscious man in the driver’s seat. The driver was Apt.

In Apt’s pants pocket, officers found a yellow jar with a pink lid that contained a substance that field tested positive for cocaine, court documents said. Apt was then taken to a nearby hospital where tests showed he had cocaine in his system.

While Apt was being transferred from the EMS cot to an emergency room cot, a FWPD officer saw a plastic clip on Apt’s right hip. Apt was then moved and court documents said the officer found a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun in a black holster.

Apt’s prior criminal history over a 30-year period included 11 felony convictions. As a result of his criminal history, the DOJ said Apt was determined to be a Career Offender for which he faced a 15 year mandatory minimum sentence of imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery.