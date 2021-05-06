Car window was shot out while driving, police say

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver avoided serious injury after a shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side Thursday afternoon.

Police and medics were called just before 4:45 p.m. to the 5100 block of Webster Street on a shooting.

A silver Pontiac Grand Prix could be seen parked in the driveway of a home at Webster Street and West Fairfax Avenue with its back window shot out.

Police said a victim drove to the home after the car’s window was shot out while driving.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the ordeal, police said.

No suspect information was available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss