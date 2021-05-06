Car window was shot out while driving, police say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver avoided serious injury after a shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side Thursday afternoon.

Police and medics were called just before 4:45 p.m. to the 5100 block of Webster Street on a shooting.

A silver Pontiac Grand Prix could be seen parked in the driveway of a home at Webster Street and West Fairfax Avenue with its back window shot out.

Police said a victim drove to the home after the car’s window was shot out while driving.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the ordeal, police said.

No suspect information was available.