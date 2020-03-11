Car clocked at over 150 mph during chase on I-69 in southern Indiana, two arrested

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two men were arrested Tuesday evening following a chase on I-69 in southern Indiana. At one point, Indiana State Police say the car involved reached speeds of over 150 mph.

The incident began just after 8:30 when a trooper patrolling I-69 in Pike County clocked a Jaguar in the northbound lanes going 116 mph. The trooper activated his lights and siren in an attempt to get the driver to pull over. The driver ignored the trooper and after traveling into Daviess County, the driver of the Jaguar lost control as he attempted to exit onto U.S. 150 and hit a concrete wall.

Two men inside the Jaguar got out and took off. The driver was caught a short time later, however the passenger continued to evade capture. Additional officers from Indiana State Police, Washington Police and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department set up a perimeter and a K-9 unit searched the area. The passenger was found lying in a field near an I-69 exit ramp.

The driver was identified as Benjamin Harrison, 24, of Miami, Florida. He faces multiple charges including resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

The passenger, Jason Joseph, 23, of Washington, Indiana was arrested for resisting law enforcement.