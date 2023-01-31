A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police has filed an arrest warrant for a man from Canton accused of shooting four people, one fatally, near a north side strip club Sunday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said that Travis Ingram Jr. from Canton has been charged with the shooting death of 37-year-old Charles Smith and for three counts of felonious assault.

Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting near The Doll House gentleman’s club at 1680 Karl Court, according to police. Medics pronounced Smith dead just before 2:30 a.m., police said. Two women, ages 23 and 24, were also shot and taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition, police said. A fourth victim was grazed by a bullet but released after being treated at the scene.

Anyone who knows of Ingram Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 614-645-4730.