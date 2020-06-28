Cannibalism case jury may have to come from another county

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The jury that will hear the murder trial of a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body may have to come from another county to avoid depleting the jury pool during another high-profile trial.
Joseph Oberhansley is accused of killing and mutilating his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, in Jeffersonville in 2014.
His trial is set to start Sept. 8 and is supposed to come from northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County, but that county has another high-profile trial within a week of Oberhansley’s scheduled trial and a judge says the court doesn’t want to deplete that county’s jury pool.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
