California murder suspect arrested in Marion; drugs, guns, and $60K seized

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A man wanted in a killing in California was arrested this week in Marion.

On Tuesday, Marion Police and US Marshals tracked Abel Echartea to a home at 1413 West Spencer Ave. Echartea was wanted on an arrest warrant for a 2020 murder out of Fresno, California, police said.

Echartea was arrested in a traffic stop just behind the home after he was spotted leaving, police said.

During a search of the home, police found three adults and a 7-year-old child inside, along with 40 grams of heroin, 788 grams of methamphetamine, 168 grams of cocaine, 126 grams of unidentified pills, and 3 pounds of marijuana, according to police.

Arrested were:

Abel Echartea, 32, Marion, Native of Fresno California (Murder)

Julia Ybarra, 31, Fresno California Maintaining a Common Nuisance Level 6 Felony

Leslie Reyes, 37, Fresno California Maintaining a Common Nuisance Level 6 Felony

Phillip Najera, 32, Fresno California Maintaining a Common Nuisance Level 6 Felony

After that investigation, police were led to another undisclosed location in Marion, where police found 10 handguns, a large amount of cash, and narcotics. Police found 56.8 ounces of methamphetamine, 62 ounces of unidentified pills, 126 grams of cocaine, and 7 pounds 9 ounces of marijuana, police said.

The apartment was rented by Jessie Aispuro, 29, of Fresno. Police then went to a home at 1408 W. 1st St. where Aispuro was living, and he was taken into custody there. At that home, police found $1,348 in cash.

Aispuro was arrested on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Possession of Cocaine with intent to deliver, and Possession of Narcotic Drugs with intent to Deliver, all Level 2 felonies.

All told, Marion Police said more than $60,000 was seized by officers during the investigation.

The child was turned over to the Department of Child Services.