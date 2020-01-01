By the numbers: 2019 Allen County homicides

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The number of homicides in Allen County in 2019 ticked just slightly below the county’s 15-year average.

Coroner records show 29 people died by homicide in Allen County in 2019. Nineteen were caused by gunshots, with nine more the result of stab wounds. One other – a 5-month-old – died of blunt force injuries.

The 29 homicides in 2019 are just under the average of 30.8 over the last 15 years, according to Allen County Coroner’s Office records. The last three years saw 49 (record high), 41, and 46 homicides, respectively.

Fort Wayne Police spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said that while homicides in the city were down, “even one homicide is one too many.” She said the department’s “solvability” rate rose into the 80th percentile in 2019 due to a combination of solid police work, the use of more technology and better community involvement.

“Building bridges within this community has made a great impact in cooperation and bringing those, who need to be, brought to justice,” said Rosales-Scatena. “We hope to continue the trend of lowering homicide rates in Fort Wayne with the help of community members.

“Our officers and detectives will continue their hard work, dedication and a commitment to earning trust every day. We are committed to making this a safer Fort Wayne for all who live and work here for 2020 and beyond.”

Here are the homicides of 2019:

Homicides by year in Allen County: