By the numbers: 2019 Allen County homicides

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The number of homicides in Allen County in 2019 ticked just slightly below the county’s 15-year average.
Coroner records show 29 people died by homicide in Allen County in 2019. Nineteen were caused by gunshots, with nine more the result of stab wounds. One other – a 5-month-old – died of blunt force injuries.
The 29 homicides in 2019 are just under the average of 30.8 over the last 15 years, according to Allen County Coroner’s Office records. The last three years saw 49 (record high), 41, and 46 homicides, respectively.
Fort Wayne Police spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said that while homicides in the city were down, “even one homicide is one too many.” She said the department’s “solvability” rate rose into the 80th percentile in 2019 due to a combination of solid police work, the use of more technology and better community involvement.
“Building bridges within this community has made a great impact in cooperation and bringing those, who need to be, brought to justice,” said Rosales-Scatena. “We hope to continue the trend of lowering homicide rates in Fort Wayne with the help of community members.
“Our officers and detectives will continue their hard work, dedication and a commitment to earning trust every day. We are committed to making this a safer Fort Wayne for all who live and work here for 2020 and beyond.”
Here are the homicides of 2019:
- Tristan Tywan Norton Carter was found gunned down in the street near the intersection of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Feb. 2. The 31-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died. No arrests have been made in the case.
- Carmen A. Hughes was found dead inside an apartment in the South Bridge Apartments complex off East Tillman Road, on Feb. 22. She’d been stabbed more than 20 times. The 60-year-old’s son, Cordell D. Hughes, has pleaded guilty to murder.
- Demarcus Lontino Hale, Jr., 18, was shot to death along Smith Street, near Senate Avenue, on Feb. 26. Police said two suspects were seen running from the area, and a K9 was deployed, but no arrests were made.
- Felton Oneil Walker was shot and killed while inside a home in the 4400 block of Smith Street around 10:30 p.m. March 26. Police said someone fired shots from outside and at least one of those bullets hit the 23-year-old Walker. Police have not identified any suspects.
- Darius McMorris, 23, of Chicago, was found dead in a South Harrison Street home, near Bishop Luers High School, just after noon April 1. An autopsy determined he’d been shot to death. Antoine L. Kelley, Jr., 28, was found guilty in the killing and was sentenced to 70 years in prison. Still, he maintained his innocence.
- Michael Eugene LoVett Jr., or Champ, was shot to death at his Lake Avenue barbershop around 6:20 p.m. on April 9. Police said the shooting came after an intense argument during a haircut. James Dodson, Jr. was handed a max sentence of 87 1/2 years for the slaying after a jury convicted him of murder and criminal recklessness.
- Sally Ann Duncan-Sanders, 75, was stabbed multiple times in a home at 3020 Lincolndale Ave. on May 14. A witness told police she drove 61-year-old Juan Jose Molina to the home and he got out, and when he came back, he was covered in blood and carrying a knife. Molina faces charges of murder and robbery.
- Shaquille I. Kelly was shot by Fort Wayne Police on May 22. Police were initially called to Winter Street on a report of shots fired. Officers found the suspect vehicle and a chase ensued, and the lead vehicle eventually crashed into an Oliver Street home. Officers said the 26-year-old Kelly got out with a gun in his hand, and officers fired, killing him.
- Korta Seon Queary, 41, was found shot in the head in his apartment in the 3400 block of Cheviot Drive around 2 p.m. May 24. Police have not made an arrest in the case and no suspect information has been released.
- Jarell Quenshawn Causey, 30, was stabbed by his stepson during a domestic battery incident at a Peerless Drive home just before 6 a.m. May 29. Police said Causey had been battering members of his family and began to hit his stepson, but the 21-year-old grabbed a large knife and stabbed Causey.
- Arrianna Lee Henderson was shot in the pavilion in the Chapel Oaks apartment complex around 1:15 a.m. May 29. Police identified 26-year-old Leon Lumpkin as the suspected shooter and arrested him on charges of murder, robbery and armed robbery related to the death of the 20-year-old mother.
- Andre Paris Leslie, 20, was killed in a shooting in the parking lot of the Coldwater Road Walmart around 6:30 p.m. on June 16. It’s still not clear what led up to the shooting, and no information on a suspect – other than a grainy surveillance image – was released.
- Frashaune Lamont Striverson, 37, was found shot to death on the ground in the 3000 block of Central Drive around 3:45 a.m. June 23. A second person was also shot, but survived. No other information about the incident was released.
- Jamarkus Allen Kindred was found shot to death in a grassy area near the intersection of Lafayette and East Williams streets around 6:30 a.m. July 27. Afterward, police released surveillance images of three people wanted for questioning in the case. They were not identified, though, and it remains unclear whether they are official suspects in the death of the 33-year-old.
- Kenneth Rollingcloud, 56, was shot to death in a Wayne Park Drive mobile home around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 20. Police said Rollingcloud and another man were in the mobile home and a fight broke out, and a shot was fired. The other man was not named, and it’s not known which man produced the handgun and what caused it to go off.
- Lashonda Denise Eldridge, 23, was shot dead in a vehicle, with two children in the car with her. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Aug. 20, in an alleyway off the 2500 block of South Anthony Boulevard. Police do not have a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.
- Sean Lee Jordan, 38, was fatally stabbed at a Strathmore Street home just before 6 p.m. Aug. 31. It remains unclear just what happened. Police have not provided suspect information and no arrests have been made.
- Kennedy Janae Laramore was stabbed to death during a large fight outside a Roosevelt Drive home around 10:40 p.m. Sept. 7. Robert D. Littlejohn, 56, faces a charge of murder related to the death of the 21-year-old.
- Corey Appleberry, 29, was shot around 8 p.m. Sept. 12 during an argument with a family member at an Euclid Avenue home. Police took the relative in for questioning, but they were never publicly identified, and it’s unclear if they were ever arrested.
- Jaylin L. Robinson, 23, was gunned down in the parking lot of the Broadway Grill on Broadway just before midnight Sept. 28. After the shooting, police released images of two “persons of interest” in the case. A month later, police arrested Michael O. Anderson, Jr. on a charge of murder.
- O’sha D.K. Booher-Ford was stabbed during an argument in a Francis Street home around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Authorities said his girlfriend – Lakeshia James – had accused him of infidelity and a fight ensued. James faces a single charge of murder.
- Pablo Guzman Vasquez, 40, was shot outside a Runnion Avenue home around 6 p.m. Oct. 13. He was found down on a sidewalk. Police believe the owner of a home in the area was actually targeted and not Vasquez. Jermaine Turner was arrested and charged in the killing.
- Dominic Andrew Price was shot during some sort of disturbance at the Bluffton Park Apartments complex off Bluffton Road around 2:15 a.m. Oct. 17. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, and first responders found the 26-year-old Price down outside an apartment. Police said they had a “person of interest” but that person was not identified.
- Da’Coldest Antromik King Johnson died from injuries to his head around 9 a.m. Dec. 1. The 5-month-old was brought to a local hospital by his mother, and doctors found the baby suffered “traumatic head injuries.” Jasmine Johnson told investigators she drank the night before and found the baby face down on the floor. Johnson faces a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
- Stacy Jennings, 49, was stabbed to death in a Greene Street apartment around 3 a.m. Dec. 11. Police believe her daughter – 24-year-old Kennishewa Whitley – killed her. Whitley, who also goes by Raina Swopshire, told investigators that her mother was fondling her, and a fight broke out. Jennings got a knife and swung it, but Whitley said she took it and stabbed her with it. Whitley faces a charge of murder.
- Dominique N. Taylor was struck by gunfire while standing with a friend in the Villa Capri Apartments complex along Fox Point Trail just after 10:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Police don’t know if the 18-year-old or her friend were targeted, or if she was struck by stray bullets.
- Daniel Mendez-Lopez, 32, was stabbed during a fight inside a room at the Coliseum Inn off North Coliseum Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. Christmas Eve. His brother, Alfonso Mendez-Lopez, also died in the struggle. Police arrested 30-year-old Pedro Salas Lopez in the killings.
- Alfonso Mendez-Lopez, 26, died with his brother – 32-year-old Daniel Mendez-Lopez – after an altercation at the Coliseum Inn on Christmas Eve. Pedro Lopez was arrested at the Rescue Mission and faces two counts of murder.
- Larry Montreal Briggs, 27, was found shot to death on a sidewalk in the 3000 block of Central Drive around 2 p.m. Dec. 30. A neighbor said she heard gunshots, then saw Briggs run down the block and collapse. No suspect information was released.
Homicides by year in Allen County:
- 2004 – 25
- 2005 – 31
- 2006 – 19
- 2007 – 28
- 2008 – 26
- 2009 – 22
- 2010 – 30
- 2011 – 24
- 2012 – 30
- 2013 – 45
- 2014 – 16
- 2015 – 30
- 2016 – 49 *record high
- 2017 – 41
- 2018 – 46