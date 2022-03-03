DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Butler man faces several charges after police raided a home and found drugs, guns and cash Wednesday.

According to a release from the Auburn Police Department, officers were tipped off about meth being sold out of a home in the 400 block of Depot Street in Butler.

Officers conducted surveillance on the home, and were able to buy meth at the home in undercover buys on several times, the release said.

On Wednesday afternoon then, an Auburn Police Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at the home. Inside, officers found more than 1/2 pound of meth worth some $4,000, the release said. Police also found a small amount of marijuana, several firearms, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Ernest E. Mohley, 49, was arrested on charges of felony Dealing Methamphetamine, Dealing Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance, as well as misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia.

Police said a woman was also found in the home but was not taken into custody.