Bull’s-eye drawn on Holy Family statue in Rome City

ROME CITY, Ind. (WANE) – The Mother of Mercy Center is asking for the public’s help to help identify who vandalized statues on its grounds. The center is located at 2730 E Northport Road in Rome City.

Property manager Larry Young tells WANE 15 the statue that was vandalized is a life-sized image depicting The Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. He says the vandals used permanent ink and colored in the eyes with “blood-like drops dripping down from all three faces, a cartoon-like smile on the face of Mary reminiscent of the Joker from Batman movies and a bull’s-eye target on the forehead of Joseph.”









Young believes the vandalization happened between Wednesday, October 2nd and Friday, October 4th.

It was incredibly upsetting to the members of the Friday Night Rosary group who discovered the threatening markings as they gathered to pray on Holy Family Hill where the statue is located. My wife and I erected that statue in 2001 as a symbol of Christian purity and humility that reflect the family values that people in our area have chosen. This act of vandalism is a hate crime against Christians and our community. We will not be intimidated or back away from this attack

Whoever did this probably used some form of social media to brag about their heinous act, My hope is that someone out there has the information we need and will step forward.” Larry Young

The Mother of Mercy Center is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandal or vandals.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Rome City Police Department at (260) 854-3113.

Young says the original cost of the statue was $11,000 in 2001. Cosmetic repairs were made this week. The 3-day work cost $2,500.