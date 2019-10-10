Brazil man arrested with BAC four times legal limit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana man was arrested after driving with a blood alcohol content four times the legal limit.

Indiana State Police say Orelius Barnett III, 34, was driving on State Road 46 in Vigo County when he failed to signal a turn. Senior Trooper David Petrowski stopped Barnett, who was in the car with his girlfriend and her 13-year-old son. Further investigation revealed Barnett had a blood alcohol content of .33%. The legal limit in Indiana is .08%.

Barnett was taken to jail where he is currently being help without bond. The boy and mother were released from the scene.

Barnett faces the following charges: