VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Brazil, Ind. man was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly molesting two girl under the age of 14.

The warrant for 28-year-old Matthew Pugh’s arrest was granted on Dec. 21, 2020. Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information from the Sullivan City Police Department that two females, under the age of 14, had been molested.

Pugh is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $40,000 bond.