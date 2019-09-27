Boyfriend sentenced in toddler’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty in the death of his girlfriend’s toddler, then said he wanted to pull the plea because he was innocent, has been sentenced.

Shane A. Patton on Friday in Allen Superior Court was sentenced to 14 years in prison for two counts of felony Neglect of a Dependent related to the January 2018 death of 2-year-old Jocelyn Belcher.

Baby Jocelyn was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Butler street Jan. 27. According to court documents, Jocelyn’s mother, Crystal Belcher, found the toddler wrapped in a blanket in the corner of the crib. When Belcher pulled the blanket away, Jocelyn was blue and barely breathing.

Patton said he was not at the home the night the child died. He was gone from 1:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. He said woke up at 11 a.m. to Belcher screaming that Jocelyn was dead. He said he called 911.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said she died from lack of oxygen due to compression of the neck.

Patton pleaded guilty in July. At the time, he told WANE 15 that he was forced by a public defender to sign a plea deal. He said he was innocent of the charges and asked for a new public defender and a trial.

That didn’t happen.

Belcher pleaded guilty in March to two counts of neglect. Last month, she was sentenced to 3 years in prison.