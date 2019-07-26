Boyfriend admits to neglect in toddler’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man arrested for the death of his girlfriend’s toddler has pleaded guilty.

In a hearing Friday morning in Allen Superior Court, Shane A. Patton pleaded guilty to two counts of felony Neglect of a Dependent related to the January 2018 death of 2-year-old Jocelyn Belcher.

Baby Jocelyn was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Butler street Jan. 27. According to court documents, Jocelyn’s mother, Crystal Belcher, found the toddler wrapped in a blanket in the corner of the crib. When Belcher pulled the blanket away, Jocelyn was blue and barely breathing.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said she died from lack of oxygen due to compression of the neck.

Police arrested Crystal Belcher on a felony charge of Neglect of a Dependent in April. Days later, Patton was charged and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was taken into custody six months later.

Belcher pleaded guilty in March to two counts of neglect. She’s set to be sentenced Aug. 2. She faces three years in prison and five years of probation, according to the terms of a plea agreement.

Patton, meanwhile, will have a sentencing hearing scheduled next week. His sentence will be determined by a judge. He did not enter into a plea agreement.