Boy killed in shooting; homicide detectives investigating

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A juvenile was killed in a shooting at a home just south of downtown Fort Wayne Monday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 5:30 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Pierce Avenue, near the intersection of West Creighton Avenue and Fairfield Avenue, on a report of a shooting.

At the home, authorities found a male juvenile suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was initially listed with life-threatening injuries, but medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Fort Wayne Police said homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were working to learn what happened. Witnesses were being interviewed and investigators searched for any possible evidence, police said.

The victim will be identified later by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy will determine the boy’s exact cause and manner of death.

The incident is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.