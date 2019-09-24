Boy arrested for ‘inducing panic’ after school goes on lockdown

DELPHOS, Ohio (WANE) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested following a school lockdown at the Delphos Jefferson High School.

According to a Facebook post, Delphos City Police were called to the school Monday around 11:30 a.m. after rumors began circulating the staff that a gun may be hidden on the campus to be used to carry out a school shooting. The administration immediately put the school into lockdown mode to protect students.

When police arrived, they began speaking with multiple students regarding possible information on the situation. Classes were dismissed for the day as police continued to investigate. Shortly, police arrested a 14-year-old student of the school on a second degree felony of inducing panic.

Investigators say they recovered two stolen handguns from a recent home burglary in Delphos, but neither weapon nor other evidence were found on school property.

Criminal charges will be considered against the boy in connection with the actual burglary and theft of firearms. The guns have been positively identified by the burglary victim.

The Van Wert Juvenile Prosecutors Office will review this case to determine if any other students will face criminal charges in connection to this situation.

Police commended the school administration for acting swiftly to ensure the safety of its students.