Boy, 8, dies in Indianapolis after shots fired into house

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say an 8-year-old boy died overnight after he was struck by stray gunfire when shots were fired into a house.

The boy was shot shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday and later pronounced dead at Riley Hospital for Children. Maj. Harold S. Turner of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says “numerous” shots were fired from the street on the city’s northeast side. No one else inside the home was injured.

Turner says investigators are seeking witnesses who may have heard something, such as a car speeding away. The Marion County coroner’s office identified the boy as Rodgerick Payne Jr.

