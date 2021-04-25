Boy, 6, dies after shooting in Ohio hotel room

BROOKLYN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a six-year-old boy in an Ohio hotel room.

Police in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn, Ohio say officers were dispatched just after 7 a.m. Saturday to the Fairfield Inn and Suites.

Police said a woman said someone shot her and the child in her room and had left about a half-hour before. Both the child and the 30-year-old woman were rushed to Metro Health where he was pronounced dead and she was treated and released.

Police said an arrest had been made and there was no threat to the public, but provided no other details.