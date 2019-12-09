Boy, 15, shot dead in Kokomo while with sister on drug deal

KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) Police say a 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot while accompanying his 22-year-old sister to a drug deal in Kokomo.

Police say Dalton Wayne Fisher died in the shooting shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday after he and his sister, Kyli L. Fisher, traveled to an apartment complex. Investigators say Kyli Fisher went there to sell marijuana, but an altercation ensued with two men and several shots were fired.

Witnesses tell police they saw two men running away. Kyli Fisher has been arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a handgun and dealing a controlled substance. It’s not clear whether she has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.