Boy, 14, accused of raping 5-year-old

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged in Mercer County with the rape of a 5-year-old.

According to a report Tuesday from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey, on Dec. 31, 2019, the sheriff’s office filed a complaint in the Mercer County Juvenile Court that charged the boy with the rape of the child. It’s not clear when the incident happened.

No identities were released.

The boy was eventually taken into custody Jan. 9 in Robertson County, Tennessee. He was brought back to Ohio on Monday and booked into the West Central Ohio Juvenile Detention Center in Troy, where juvenile inmates are held for Mercer County.

Grey said in the release that the boy would be brought to the Mercer County Juvenile Court “at a later time” for his initial court appearance. The date was not disclosed.

No other information was released.