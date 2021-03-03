Boonville woman arrested after biting, kicking trooper during traffic stop

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 37-year-old Boonville woman is facing several criminal charges after biting and kicking a trooper during a traffic stop in Evansville Tuesday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Trooper Stewart reports stopping a moped driver on South Kentucky Avenue at Jefferson Avenue for operating the moped without lights.

Stewart reports that the driver, Holly Hurt, 37, of Boonville, was driving with a suspended identification card and expired plates on the moped. She was also showing signs of being impaired.

During the field sobriety tests, Hurt kicked and bit Trooper Stewart. After the brief altercation, Hurt was taken into custody without further incident.

Hurt was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries and then to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is currently being held without bond. Hurt’s toxicology is pending, the press release said.

Trooper Stewart was treated for his injury at an area hospital and was later released.

Arrested on charges of: