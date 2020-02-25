Body found in Marion; foul play suspected

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A body was found in Marion Tuesday morning, and police suspect foul play.

It was around 8 a.m. when the body of a man was found in the 2000 block of South Meridian Street, in a residential area just southeast of downtown Marion. Police said the body was that of a black man with facial hair and wearing a black T-shirt and sweatpants.

In a report Tuesday morning, Marion Police said “the investigation indicated that foul play is suspected.”

No other details were released. Police said the investigation is active and further information would be forthcoming.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Marion Police at (765) 662-9981.