Bluffton police release name of man wanted in two states for bank robberies

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department has released the name of a man they believed robbed a bank downtown.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bart Ely, 49, of Van Wert, Ohio in connection with the robbery.

Photo courtesy of the Bluffton Police Department

According to police on June 4 at approximately 3:22 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1st Source Bank located at 124 South Main St. on reports of a robbery. Police say a man demanded money, received an undisclosed amount of money from a bank employee, and then fled the bank on foot. He then drove away in a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, which had been parked about a block away from the bank.

An additional warrant has been issued by the Troy Police Department after a similar bank robbery took place. That bank robbery took place on June 5 at the First Financial Bank on West Main Street in Troy, just north of Dayton, Ohio.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are encouraged to call the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320.