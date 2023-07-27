WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Bluffton man will spend just over a year in prison after pleading guilty to felony intimidation, a charge that stemmed from threats he made against a Wells County judge and a prosecutor.

Harold Reed, 64, was originally sentenced last month to 730 days behind bars with 430 days credit for time served. A little over two weeks ago, a judge modified that sentence and only gave Reed 288 days credit for time served while his case wound through the legal system.

Aug. 17, 2022, Reed called the Wells County Circuit Court and, speaking to a bailiff, Reed said he wanted to get a message to the court. The conversation started out calm, the bailiff said in court documents, but Reed suddenly became irate.

“They better watch their backs because I’m going to kill them, dispose of them, dispose of their bodies so I can’t get caught,” Reed said on the phone. “Let them know that when I’m on Logansport I’m not going to eat.”

He was taken to jail less than a day later.

While talking with police in an interview, Reed said, “I was just mad and upset,” before the officer could even read him his rights. After agreeing to talk more, Reed said he was aggravated because he wasn’t able to get prescriptions soon enough, court documents said.

“I’m an old man. And you know, when something goes the way I don’t think it should go, I get mad and I say things that I shouldn’t say,” Reed told police.

When asked what Reed remembered of the phone conversation with the bailiff, he said, “Uh something about feeding their bodies to pigs or something,” according to court documents.

Reed pleaded guilty to intimidation, a Level 5 felony.