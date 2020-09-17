Bluffton man accused of molesting 4-year-old

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Bluffton man has been charged with molesting a 4-year-old girl back in August.

Joshua Williams, 27, is facing a Level 1 Felony child molestation charge and a felony child molesting-fondling or touching charge of a child under the age of 14.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the girl was living with her mom, brother, Williams, and Williams’ mother at a home just outside of Bluffton city limits. The 4-year-old told her mother that Williams had molested her.

Police were called and the Wells County Police Department conducted a search warrant on the home.

Police confiscated a phone that had an audio recording of Williams and his mother talking to a child about what Williams had done, the affidavit said. Police said in the court record that the audio “seemed clear that this was an attempt to coerce the child into saying she lied.”

Williams was taken into custody. He pleaded not guilty in court Monday. He will be in court for a pretrial conference Oct. 28.