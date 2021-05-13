Bluffton K9 finds man after he flees police with active warrant

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – A man took police on a pursuit after an officer tried to pull him over for active warrants. The Bluffton K9 officer Riggs found him after his vehicle crashed.

Thursday afternoon, the Wells County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said a Warren Police Officer attempted to pull over a driver who had active warrants. The driver fled from the Warren area via I-69 and traveled east on U.S. 224.

The Wells County Sheriff’s Office, Huntington County, Indiana State Police, Ossian Police Department and Bluffton Police Department responded to assist, the post said.

The driver ran over stop sticks which were laid at U.S. 224 and 100 East by Ossian Police Department, the post said. He continued for a little while and ditched his vehicle in a field near Kingsland.

Officers report that he was found minutes later by Bluffton K9 Riggs in a nearby garage. The driver is in police custody at this time.