Bluffton doctor sentenced for 2020 crash that killed 2-month-old

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Bluffton doctor has been sentenced for driving while intoxicated and killing a 2-month-old baby in a 2020 head-on crash.

On Wednesday, Russel Legreid was sentenced to six years: three years in jail and three years on probation. This was part of his plea deal.

As part of the sentencing:

His drivers license will be suspended for two years.

He will have to pay a $1,000 fine and court fees.

He can never purchase alcohol or go to an establishment that is strictly 21 and older.

Before the sentencing, the infant’s father spoke out and asked that Legreid serve more time.

The crash occurred in January 2020 in the 1700 block of North Main Street. The initial investigation indicated that Legreid was driving his pickup truck on Main Street when he crossed the center line into the path of a minivan driven by 25-year-old Eliseo Martinez Jr.

Martinez and three children inside – aged 6, 5, and 2 months – were all taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where the 2-month-old was later pronounced dead.

At the time of the crash, Legreid was a board-certified otolaryngologist practicing in Bluffton. According to a statement from Lutheran Health officials, in 2019 Legreid submitted his resignation effective March 2020 and has not seen patients since the crash.

Before the crash, Legreid was in the process of relocating to Georgia. His medical license is still valid there but not in Indiana.