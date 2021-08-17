BLUE ALERT: Update in attempted capital murder of sheriff deputy, deputy identified

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in the shooting of one of their deputies Monday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., Deputy Breanton Chitwood attempted a traffic stop at the Jolly Truck Stop. As he walked up to the vehicle he was shot but recovered and returned fire at a white Cadillac sedan.

According to Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde, Chitwood’s bullet-proof vest caught the bullet and is expected to but okay.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the Cadillac and said a man with a blue cap was the driver. The license plates on the vehicle are stolen and plate numbers are FXJ-1334.

In a Facebook live video, Sheriff Lyde was bedside with Deputy Chitwood.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 award for any information leading to an arrest. A fresh 48 has been issued so any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest will receive an additional $500.

Sheriff Lyde has also committed to match that award amount for any information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss