Bloody dumpster leads Lafayette police to body in trash

The Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Officers responding to a call from a Lafayette business about large amount of blood inside a just-emptied dumpster stopped a garage truck and found a man’s body within the trash it was hauling.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said Monday that authorities are investigating the man’s death as a possible homicide.

Lafayette police were called Monday morning to Home Acres Building Supplies after employees found what appeared to be a large amount of blood in its emptied dumpster. The Journal & Courier reports officers stopped a garbage truck and directed it to a transfer station, where they searched the trash and found the man’s body.

