Blackford County man pleads guilty in crash that killed his 2 kids

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana man charged in the crash deaths of his two young children has pleaded guilty to charges that he had drugs in his system when his pickup truck was involved in last year’s fiery crash.

The Star Press reports 37-year-old Robert W. Cook of Montpelier pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of causing death when driving with a controlled substance in his system, and other charges.

A judge will decide whether to accept Cook’s plea.

Authorities say his pickup truck collided head-on last October with a semi-tractor trailer and caught on fire, killing 6-year-old Justin Wayne Cook and 5-year-old Raelynn Michelle Cook.