HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana drivers may notice billboards cropping up statewide in a new move to capture a man wanted on a murder charge in the homicide of his grandmother.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook Tuesday addressing the billboards, which they say can be found around Indiana and neighboring states displaying a photo of 37-year-old Anthony Castleman, wanted for murder. Some of the billboards include an incentive of $1000 that will be rewarded to someone whose tip leads to the arrest of Castleman.

Police have been looking for Castleman since Nov. 12, when 72-year-old Bernice D. Eubank was found dead near a shed at her Markle home. Castleman, Eubank’s grandson who reportedly lived with her, was named a suspect and preliminarily charged with murder.

The initial investigation revealed the man fled Huntington County and was trying to get out of the state, according to the sheriff.

Billboards around Indiana display a photo of Anthony Castleman, wanted on a murder charge in the homicide of his grandmother. (Huntington County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook)

Anyone with information on Castleman’s whereabouts is advised not to approach him. The Facebook post said to call 911 or contact Detective Captain Malcom Jones, Detective Dylan Lagonegro with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office, or Detective Matt Teusch with the Indiana State Police at 260-356-2520. You can also call the US Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit a tip on the website.

The homicide investigation includes Huntington County sheriff’s deputies and detectives, Huntington City police officers and detectives, Indiana State Police and detectives, US Marshals, and other local agencies.