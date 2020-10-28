Berne teen arrested for child porn after traffic stop

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A Berne man faces child pornography charges after police reportedly found “material that was pornographic in nature” in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Gabriel Kruchkow

Gabriel Kruchkow, 18, of Berne is charged with Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 5 Felony, and Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 6 Felony.

According to an Indiana State Police report, a trooper pulled Kruchkow over for speeding along U.S. 27 in Decatur. During the stop, Kruchkow gave his consent for a search of his vehicle.

Inside, the trooper found “material that was pornographic in nature,” the report said. It’s not clear what that material was.

Kruchkow was taken to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department for questioning, and he was subsequently arrested.

State police said “this is considered an active investigation that may develop further” and no other information will be released at this time.