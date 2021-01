BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Berne man has been fined for killing a bald eagle in November 2019.

Samuel G. Graber, 24, of Berne was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 6 months probation and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine to the North American Wetlands Conservation Fund for the incident.

Graber previously pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully killing a migratory bird.

According to federal court documents, Graber killed the bird on Nov. 2, 2019.