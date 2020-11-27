Bedford man arrested for stealing $10K air compressor from Tri-County Rental

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Bedford man was arrested for burglarizing Tri-County Rental on Tuesday evening.

According to police, when employees got to the store on Tuesday, they discovered that someone had cut through a chain-link fence and stole a pull behind air compressor, valued at about $10,000.

The employees immediately called police and an investigation began.

After reviewing video and collecting evidence, a suspect vehicle was identified. Pictures of the vehicle and the stolen air compressor were released on social media.

On Thursday morning, police received a tip that the air compressor and the suspect vehicle were located at a residence in the 1000 block of Q Street in Bedford.

Police obtained a search warrant and recovered the stolen item. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also seized from the residence.

60-year-old Robert J. Brummett of Bedford was taken into custody and was transported to the Lawrence County Jail where he is now incarcerated.

The air compressor was returned to Tri County Rental.