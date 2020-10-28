Battery charge against Allen County sheriff dismissed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A judge has dismissed a misdemeanor battery charge against Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux that alleged he pushed a teenage boy at the 2019 Three Rivers Festival.

The charge was dismissed from Gladieux’s record after he successfully completed a pre-trial diversion program through the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. The program is offered for certain misdemeanor offenses, and those who complete it can avoid a criminal conviction on their record.

It was July 2019 when Gladieux had an altercation with a 15-year-old volunteer at the Three Rivers Festival, according to court records. Gladieux was in a private area when the boy asked to see his VIP badge. The sheriff told the boy “I am the ******* sheriff, move out of the way,” and shoved him, records show.

Afterward, Gladieux reached a pretrial agreement and was enrolled in the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office Pretrial Diversion Program. With the agreement, Gladieux was required to pay a $334 fee, complete alcohol and anger management programs, and make a public apology.

According to documents obtained by WANE 15, Gladieux completed 12 hours of a risk management program for alcohol use as recommended. He also completed all requirements of the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors, as well as 10 hours of Conflict Resolution for Recovery and Relapse Prevention.

Apart from that criminal case, the boy’s family sued Gladieux in federal court. The county eventually settled the lawsuit for $55,000, which the sheriff has pledged to pay the county back for.

Gladieux is currently in his second term as sheriff of Allen County. His term will officially end on Jan. 1, 2023.