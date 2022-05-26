FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The man who robbed a Fort Wayne bank on Christmas Eve 2019 has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Horia Malutan was sentenced to nearly five years in prison following his plea of guilty to armed bank robbery according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Malutan and Kelly Krieger both of Fort Wayne, were arrested in May 2020 for the robbery of the Chase Bank branch on Lower Huntington Road.

On the morning of the robbery, Malutan, dressed in black and carrying a handgun, forced his way into the bank and ordered employees to open the bank vault. The employees filled a duffel bag with cash – $222,000, according to court records – and told them, “lie down and count to 100. If I see you again, I’ll kill you.” He then ran out of the back door and left in a Dodge Caravan SXT.

Pictured are Horia Malutan and Kelly Krieger

After the robbery, police released surveillance images of the suspect. In April 2020, someone called the FBI’s tip line and identified the suspect as Malutan. BMV records showed Malutan owned a Dodge Caravan SXT.

As authorities investigated, they learned Malutan had had phone conversations with one of the bank employees victimized in the robbery – Krieger, the bank branch manager – some 300 times between Oct. 1, 2019 and April 20, 2020, including nine times on the day of the robbery, according to court records.

Authorities interviewed Krieger, and she reportedly admitted to planning the bank robbery with Malutan. Krieger said they agreed to do the robbery the week of Christmas because the bank would be low staffed and it would be flush with cash, court records said.

Krieger said the pair agreed to split the profits from the robbery, which should have been more than $110,000 each, but she only received between $10,000 to $15,000. Authorities seized $13,816 in cash from her home, court records said.

Krieger’s trial is currently scheduled for September 20, 2022.