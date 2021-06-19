Ball State student from Fort Wayne killed in Muncie shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) — A Ball State University student was killed in an early Saturday shooting in Muncie.

Police and medics were called just after 2 a.m. to a West Abbott Street address, near the Ball State campus, on a report of shots fired there.

At the scene, one person was fatally shot.

The Muncie Star-Press reported the victim was 22-year-old freshman student Montana Miquel Lopez, formerly of Fort Wayne and Anderson. He lived in Muncie, the newspaper reported.

Little else is known.

Ball State Vice President of Student Affairs Ro-Anne Royer Engle said in a note to university students, faculty and staff that she was “saddened” to share news of the shooting.

“Early this morning, there was a shooting near a residence on West Abbott Street in Muncie. I am saddened to share with you that the young man who was shot and killed was a Ball State student.

The shooting is under investigation by Muncie Police and Ball State Police.

Ball State University offered support to Lopez’s family or any student in need.