HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 23-year-old babysitter in Evansville was arrested after police say they found child pornography on his cell phone.

Evansville Police officers were sent to a home on the southeast side of town after receiving a tip that a man was having kids get naked in front of him.

Officers arrived at the home and spoke in private with the suspect, Xavier Jamiel Mosley. According to an affidavit, Mosley was a babysitter for several young children at the home.

Mosley allegedly told police that he watched the kids, all under the age of 6 years old, perform inappropriate acts in front of him, but never intervened or told the parents.

“I’m not a parent, if they do what they do, I’m not going to stop them ’cause I just don’t care,” Mosley said to officers.

When asked if he ever touched the children, Mosely allegedly claimed he hadn’t. Police asked Mosely for consent to search through his phone and he consented.

According to police, officers found a child pornography video on his phone that was downloaded last month. Police say they also found several photos of a clothed 5-year-old girl that appeared to be taken when the child wasn’t aware.

When asked about the child pornography video, Mosely allegedly admitted to downloading it and said he has an addiction. According to police, Mosely told officers he has a “sick and twisted mind” and that’s why he took photos of an unsuspecting child.

During a search, police say they found a baggie of marijuana in one of his pockets. Mosely was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $750 bond. He faces charges of: