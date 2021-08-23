Baby Mercedes Lain’s death ruled homicide

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) – The Marshall County prosecutor just released the preliminary autopsy results in the death of Mercedes Lain.

Mercedes Lain

The coroner reports the 11 month old’s death is a homicide. The report states she died from blunt force injuries to her head.

Justin Miller was the last to be seen with her. He remains in the Marshall County jail on neglect of a dependent resulting in death charges.

He’s due for his first court appearance tomorrow morning.

Mercedes’ parents, Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn, also face neglect charges.

Lain and Miller are cousins.