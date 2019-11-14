Autopsy: Twin brothers, 69, were shot to death

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Twin brothers found dead in a Jay County home last month were shot to death, an autopsy has found.

Jay County Coroner Michael Brewster told WANE 15 that the bodies of twin brothers Wayne and Zayne Burroughs, both 69, were discovered in a home in the 300 block of C.R. 700 East, just east of Portland., on Oct. 9. The bodies were badly decomposed, Brewster said, suggesting they’d be in the home for some time.

An autopsy was performed Oct. 11. The final autopsy results came in on Oct. 31, which found that both men died of gunshots and their deaths were ruled homicides.

The case remains under investigation, Brewster said. No other information was available.

WANE 15 has reached out to the Jay County Sheriff’s Office for more details.