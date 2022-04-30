Denise Spears holds a portrait of her late step-daughter Marsha Harbour, in her Meridian, Miss., office, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Although Marsha’s husband, Truitt Pace, admitted killing his wife, he was free on bond while court proceedings were partially held up because the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report was delayed for a year, and the trial got held up further because of the pandemic and other factors. Harbour was a victim of domestic violence. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Denise Spears has a portrait of her late step-daughter, Marsha Harbour,, second from right, among family and staff photographs displayed in her Meridian, Miss., office, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Although Marsha’s husband, Truitt Pace, admitted killing his wife, he was free on bond while court proceedings were partially held up because the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report was delayed for a year, and the trial got held up further because of the pandemic and other factors. Harbour was a victim of domestic violence. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The Mississippi Crime Laboratory and office of the State Medical Examiner are located in Pearl, Miss., as seen in this Aug. 26, 2021 photograph. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A scale rests between each of the autopsy bays in the Mississippi Crime Laboratory in Pearl, Miss., Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A gunshot residue collection kit is pictured in the autopsy room at the Mississippi Crime Laboratory in Pearl, Miss., Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The four-bay autopsy room is pictured across from the morgue cooler at the Mississippi Crime Laboratory in Pearl, Miss., Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A variety of forceps and tweezers are arranged on a board in one of the four autopsy bays at the Mississippi Crime Laboratory in Pearl, Miss., Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

FILE – Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell delivers remarks during the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol’s Cadet Class 65 graduation ceremony, June 30, 2021, in Pearl, Miss. Tindell is a former Mississippi Court of Appeals judge who stepped into his role _ overseeing the state medical examiner’s office, the highway patrol and other agencies _ in May 2020. He called the backlog “unacceptable” and said he’s made eliminating it the top priority of his administration. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An Associated Press analysis has found that Mississippi has long operated in violation of national standards for death investigations, accruing a severe backlog of autopsies and reports.

Autopsies that should take days take weeks. Autopsy reports that should take months take a year or longer. Too few pathologists are doing too many autopsies.

Some cases are transferred hundreds of miles to neighboring states for reports without their family’s knowledge. Records sent to AP in April show the office was waiting for about 1,300 reports from as far back as 2011. That leaves criminal cases incomplete.

The public safety commissioner hired in 2020 is working to whittle down the backlog and says it’s his top priority.