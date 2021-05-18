Authorities: Ohio woman fatally beat toddler son with furniture

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman who used several pieces of furniture to fatally beat her toddler son in their home has been charged with murder.

Mugshot of Mary Guarendi-Walker (WJW)

Police responding to reports of a nude woman walking in a Canton neighborhood found 26-year-old Mary Guarendi around 5 p.m. Monday.

She told the officers her 17-month old son was dead in her nearby home.

Officers entered the residence through an unlocked window and soon found the unconscious child, whose battered body was underneath several pieces of large furniture.

He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The child’s father, 29-year-old Kevin Walker, is charged with obstruction of justice.