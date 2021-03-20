Auburn Police need surveillance footage of shooting of 16-year-old girl

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Auburn have asked the public to look at surveillance footage that may show an early Saturday shooting of a teenage girl at an apartment complex.

Auburn Police were called around 4:50 a.m. Saturday to the Castle Court Apartments complex on a report of a shooting.

Police said that a white man entered an apartment in the complex and shot a 16-year-old girl. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, police said.

No other information about the incident was released.

On Monday, the police department asked that anyone with a home or business video system in the area review it for the date and approximate time of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Auburn Police Department at (260) 920-3200