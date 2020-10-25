Auburn police arrest 2 for damaging houses, cars, and businesses with BB gun bullets

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Auburn Police Department has arrested two men Sunday morning in connection to its investigation regarding businesses, houses and vehicles being shot with a high-powered BB gun.

Through the course of the investigation, which began Friday night, the estimated damage exceeded $50,000 cumulatively.

Andrew Bussing and Dominick Hulbert are the names of the two men who have been arrested.

According to police, additional charges may be pursued.

The Auburn Police Department encourages anyone who believes they have been a victim of these crimes and have not reported damage to contact the Detective Aaron Quick at (260) 920-3200 Ext. 1904 .