Auburn pastor arrested for child molestation

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Auburn pastor has been arrested for multiple counts of child molestation, going back to 2006.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Steven F. Ardhuerumly has been arrested for the following charges:

Child Molesting, a Class B Felony

Child Molesting, a Class C Felony

Child Molesting, a Class C Felony

Child Molesting a Level 4 Felony

The affidavit states that between 2006 and 2021, Ardhuerumly touched three children under the age of 14 with “the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of the child or defendant.”

Ardhuerumly is listed as the President and Pastoral Overseer of CMI Global, a fellowship of ministers and churches that supports local churches. KPC News reported last month that he began pastoring at Calvary Chapel south of Auburn.

He previously served as a pastor at Calvary Chapel in Churubusco, KPC reported.

Ardhuerumly is no longer listed on the Calvary Chapel website.

According to court documents, Ardhuerumly’s bond was set at $200,000, which he posted before being released. His initial hearing was Monday.

Details of the investigation and why the investigation has recently been opened have not been released. WANE 15 is working to learn more.