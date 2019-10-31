Auburn man sentenced to prison for growing over 100 marijuana plants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn, Indiana man was sentenced to prison for growing over 100 marijuana plants.

According to case documents, an Indiana State Police Marijuana Eradication Helicopter was flying of Jeffrey Gaunt’s residence in June of 2018 when they say Gaunt was seen pulling plants out of the ground that appeared to be marijuana and running away. The helicopter landed and officers detained Gaunt, then conducted a search of his property.

The search found 177 rooted marijuana plants, 60 non-rooted marijuana clones, sealed packages of marijuana, firearms and items consistent with a marijuana grow operation. Gaunt was sentenced to 5 years in prison followed by four years of probation.

Mr. Gaunt is a convicted felon for Burglary and was previously sentenced to over 12 years in prison.

The case was investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Indiana State Police Marijuana Eradication Team and the Allen County Police Drug Task Force. The case was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.