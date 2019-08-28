Auburn man sentenced to 5 years for drug trafficking

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn man was sentenced to five years in prison involving illegal drug and gun distribution.

David Wirges, aged 39, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by three years of probation by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Theresa L. Springmann after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and selling a firearm to a felon according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II.

Case documents say that Wirges sold heroin and a .380 caliber firearm to a confidential informant even though he knew both acts were illegal since the informant was a convicted felon.