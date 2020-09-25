Auburn man arrested on multiple child molestation charges

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A 58-year-old man has been arrested after an investigation into multiple allegations of child molestation, according to a press release from the Auburn Police Department.

Photo of Steven E. Lemmon (Photo courtesy of the Auburn Police Department)

On Aug. 20, the Auburn Police Department began an investigation of a possible sex offense in the 800 block of Erie Pass that occurred sometime between Aug. 18 – 19. Investigators later discovered that other offenses occurred prior to this date that did not involve the original complainant, the release said.

Several victims of alleged sex offenses came forward over the course of the investigation, the release said. Officers are still investigating some additional allegations.

On Sept. 24, officers arrested Steven E. Lemmon of Auburn on two counts of Class A Felony Child Molestation.

The charges are pending in the DeKalb Superior Court I, the release said.