DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Auburn man was arrested Thursday morning on charges including child molesting and bestiality following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, a cyber tip led to an investigation involving 54-year-old Craig C. Cobbs from the 1100 block of CR 34.

Details are scarce, but the release said detectives arrested Cobbs and took him to the DeKalb County Jail on preliminary charges of child molesting, a Class C felony; child exploitation, a Level 4 felony; possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; bestiality, a Level 6 felony, and an enhancement for being a habitual offender.

The investigation also involved the FBI, the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Auburn Police Department.