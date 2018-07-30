Auburn homeowner calls police after hearing burglar inside

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Costa Demoff faces charges of burglary and theft after being found by police inside a home that had been burglarized on Monday, July 301, 2018. Photo courtesy the DeKalb County Sheriff's Dept.

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) - An Elkhart man was arrested Monday by police in Auburn after they were alerted to a burglary in progress by a homeowner.

According to a news release from the Auburn Police Department, the homeowner called police just before 5:30 a.m. from the 200 block of Greenhurst Court. He had arrived home and found several things out of place before hearing what sounded like someone inside. He left the home and called 911.

Auburn police arrived on the scene and saw a man standing in the kitchen. They ordered the man out of the house, but instead he ran to the interior of the home.

Officers were able to capture him without incident.

Costa Demoff, 39, faces felony charges of burglary and theft. Investigators were able to determine that Demoff had been in the DeKalb County area for several days and had been traveling in foot.