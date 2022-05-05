FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne woman accused in her son’s beating death last winter has had her trial rescheduled.

Jenna Miller was set to stand trial this month but an Allen Superior Court judge on Friday granted a motion for continuance.

The trial is now set for Nov. 29.

Miller is accused of neglect of a child resulting in death, and two counts of neglect of a dependent that endangers the child, in the death of her son, 9-year-old Elijah Ross, at the family’s home on Putnam street last December.

Court documents allege serious abuse of the boy by his stepmother Alesha Miller, who was also charged and later accepted a plea deal.

Alesha Miller’s sentencing date is set for May 24.